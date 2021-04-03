Business Credit Alliance Chain Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (BCAC)

Business Credit Alliance Chain (CURRENCY:BCAC) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Business Credit Alliance Chain has a total market capitalization of $12,276.64 and $74.00 worth of Business Credit Alliance Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Business Credit Alliance Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Business Credit Alliance Chain has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00051482 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00020025 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004515 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.99 or 0.00669944 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000041 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00069456 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00027437 BTC.

Business Credit Alliance Chain Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “BCAChain uses self-optimized POBC (goodwill certification) as the underlying consensus mechanism and introducing the real-world credit system to provide better operation and support for the anonymous blockchain network. BCAChain Focus on the new retail industry with rich landing scenarios, aiming at creating a supply chain traceability, quantifiable credit, transparent data, consumer shopping, membership services, precision marketing, centralized procurement scenarios in one, forming online e-commerce transactions, offline shopping experience, and building a new retail public chain ecology with multi-participation and multi-benefit. “

