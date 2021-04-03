Bytecoin (BCN) Trading 28.4% Higher This Week

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $136.42 million and approximately $621,734.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 28.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $260.73 or 0.00445032 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 973.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

