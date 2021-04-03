bZx Protocol (BZRX) Trading 29.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

bZx Protocol (CURRENCY:BZRX) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One bZx Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001155 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, bZx Protocol has traded 29.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. bZx Protocol has a total market capitalization of $131.27 million and $20.04 million worth of bZx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00052863 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00020417 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $401.56 or 0.00674343 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00069986 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00028203 BTC.

bZx Protocol Coin Profile

bZx Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was February 4th, 2019. bZx Protocol’s total supply is 1,030,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 190,892,063 coins. The official website for bZx Protocol is bzx.network . bZx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @b0xNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “bZx is not itself an exchange, but a protocol that can be integrated into the current exchange infrastructure. Exchanges and relays are incentivized by fees denominated in the BZRX protocol token (BZRX) to offer decentralized margin lending and margin trading services. Assets are valued and liquidated via competing oracle providers. By decoupling the valuation and liquidation of assets from the protocol, the oracle marketplace approach allows competition to drive the oracle provider fee to its marginal cost while encouraging experimentation and flexibility. The new BZRX token will be launched on the Ethereum mainnet Monday, July 13th, 2020.BZRXv1 token holders can easily migrate to the new BZRX token using the Staking Dashboard here Token holders will need to migrate in order to unlock their BZRX tokens.Token holders will need to migrate to the new token by the time the platform relaunches in August to qualify for Fee Sharing.BZRXv1 token holders will have 1 year from the launch of the new token on July 13, 2020, to migrate their holdings to BZRX tokens. “

