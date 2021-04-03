CACHE Gold Market Cap Achieves $2.89 Million (CGT)

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last week, CACHE Gold has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. CACHE Gold has a total market cap of $2.89 million and approximately $96,712.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CACHE Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $55.91 or 0.00094604 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CACHE Gold Coin Profile

CACHE Gold is a coin. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 52,895 coins and its circulating supply is 51,642 coins. CACHE Gold’s official website is cache.gold . CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

Buying and Selling CACHE Gold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CACHE Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CACHE Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

