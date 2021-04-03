Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.43.

WHD has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cactus from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cactus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get Cactus alerts:

In other news, CEO Scott Bender sold 1,624,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $49,616,621.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,427 shares in the company, valued at $5,389,844.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $330,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,772 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,843.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,616,399 shares of company stock worth $232,705,589 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WHD. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cactus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,202,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cactus by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,550,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,483,000 after buying an additional 673,241 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Cactus by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,311,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,475,000 after buying an additional 579,745 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cactus by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,175,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,712,000 after buying an additional 480,323 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cactus by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,759,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,001,000 after buying an additional 387,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Cactus stock opened at $31.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 5.55. Cactus has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $39.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.83.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Cactus had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $68.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cactus will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is 19.35%.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.