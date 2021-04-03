CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $727.88 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) will post sales of $727.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CAE’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $760.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $695.76 million. CAE posted sales of $728.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CAE will report full year sales of $2.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $832.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.43 million. CAE had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of CAE from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of CAE from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CAE from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CAE in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of CAE from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CAE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAE. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

CAE stock opened at $28.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 160.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. CAE has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $31.17.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

