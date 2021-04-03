CafeSwap Token (BREW) One Day Volume Tops $536,561.00

CafeSwap Token (CURRENCY:BREW) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, CafeSwap Token has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. CafeSwap Token has a total market cap of $6.54 million and $536,561.00 worth of CafeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CafeSwap Token coin can now be bought for about $3.84 or 0.00006602 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CafeSwap Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00076107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $189.71 or 0.00326570 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00006615 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.24 or 0.00776758 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.56 or 0.00090472 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00027603 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00016439 BTC.

CafeSwap Token Profile

CafeSwap Token’s total supply is 1,724,946 coins and its circulating supply is 1,705,648 coins. CafeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @CafeSwapFinance

CafeSwap Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CafeSwap Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CafeSwap Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CafeSwap Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CafeSwap Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CafeSwap Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.