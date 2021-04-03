Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 63.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,203 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of Calix worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CALX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Calix by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,031 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calix in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum downgraded Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Northland Securities downgraded Calix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BWS Financial assumed coverage on Calix in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Calix from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Calix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.86.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $1,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 17.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CALX opened at $36.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.71 and a beta of 1.49. Calix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $48.78.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.52 million. Calix had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

