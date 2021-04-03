Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,661 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cameco by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cameco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCJ. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cameco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities increased their price target on Cameco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cameco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

CCJ opened at $17.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.78. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $19.71. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,725,000.00 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.76.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $550.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.88 million. Cameco had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

