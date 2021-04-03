Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 18,525 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 146.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,164 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 18,525 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.06% of The Cooper Companies worth $11,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 361.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 369.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in The Cooper Companies by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 171 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Cooper Companies stock opened at $385.49 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $268.92 and a 52 week high of $401.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $384.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.35. The stock has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $680.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

COO has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.69.

In other The Cooper Companies news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total value of $30,990,501.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,029,555.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

