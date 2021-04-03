Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 223,721 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 5,310.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,934 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,721 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.17% of Performance Food Group worth $10,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PFGC. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Performance Food Group by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 224,798 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $10,703,000 after purchasing an additional 27,498 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Performance Food Group by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 685,479 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $23,731,000 after purchasing an additional 82,763 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth about $21,663,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Performance Food Group by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,400 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 12,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth about $647,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

PFGC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.78.

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $57.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.63 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.94 and its 200 day moving average is $46.40. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $19.63 and a 12 month high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The food distribution company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%. Performance Food Group’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.