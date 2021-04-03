Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 262,706 Shares of SINA Co. (NASDAQ:SINA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of SINA Co. (NASDAQ:SINA) by 2,627,060.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262,706 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.38% of SINA worth $11,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in SINA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $846,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in SINA by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in SINA by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 100,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after buying an additional 23,293 shares in the last quarter. Stonehill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SINA during the 4th quarter worth $89,743,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in SINA by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SINA opened at $43.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.73. SINA Co. has a 52-week low of $28.67 and a 52-week high of $45.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.63 and a beta of 0.98.

Separately, TheStreet raised SINA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

SINA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates SINA.com, an online media property that provides region-focused format and content, including feeds from news providers; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events information; entertainment news and events; automobile-related news and service information; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

