Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 26,886 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 71.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,886 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.09% of IDEX worth $12,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in IDEX by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IDEX by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in IDEX by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in IDEX by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in IDEX by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

IEX stock opened at $212.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $199.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.26. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.68 and a fifty-two week high of $212.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 43.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $614.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IEX shares. Cowen cut shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. IDEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.40.

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $750,412.50. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

