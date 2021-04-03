Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 92,228 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 664.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,228 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $10,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,446,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 261.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 85,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,528,000 after acquiring an additional 61,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.64.

NYSE:MKC opened at $89.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $69.18 and a twelve month high of $105.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.66.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.94%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

