Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires Shares of 282,200 Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 282,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,805,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.52% of Rent-A-Center as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 214.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RCII shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

In other Rent-A-Center news, CMO Ann L. Davids sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total transaction of $252,893.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,369. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rent-A-Center stock opened at $58.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.34 and a 1 year high of $64.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.68.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 35.08%. The company had revenue of $716.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.56 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 55.36%.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

