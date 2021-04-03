Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 320,500 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 54.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 910,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 320,500 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 1.08% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $13,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KRG opened at $19.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.71, a PEG ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.28. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $21.46.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 0.47%. Equities analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kite Realty Group Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

