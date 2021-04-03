Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 79,100 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 126.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 79,100 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.27% of Exponent worth $12,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Exponent by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Exponent by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Exponent by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Exponent by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exponent by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Exponent alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $98.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.89 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.06 and its 200-day moving average is $85.66. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.47 and a 52-week high of $100.94.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $97.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.22 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.63%. Research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.29%.

In related news, VP John Pye sold 2,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,342,869.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total value of $94,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,453 shares in the company, valued at $420,585.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.