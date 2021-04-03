Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys New Position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,273,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.58% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Bienville Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,501,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,772,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILF opened at $27.36 on Friday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 1-year low of $16.83 and a 1-year high of $30.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.40.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

