Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Decreases Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,389 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $9,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ODFL shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.13.

ODFL stock opened at $243.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $243.81.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

