Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 3,478.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 264,227 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.09% of United Airlines worth $11,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 875.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in United Airlines by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in United Airlines by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $268,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $600,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,469.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,060. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UAL has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of United Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of United Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.37.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $57.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.63. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.18 and a 12 month high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($6.56) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

