Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Stock Position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 83.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,800 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.08% of GDS worth $11,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in GDS during the fourth quarter worth about $468,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in GDS during the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in GDS by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,958,000 after buying an additional 327,878 shares during the period. Ocean Arete Ltd. purchased a new position in GDS during the fourth quarter worth about $7,573,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its position in GDS by 1,064.1% during the fourth quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 95,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,933,000 after buying an additional 87,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

GDS stock opened at $82.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. GDS Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $49.72 and a 1 year high of $116.76. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.73 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.23.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.09). GDS had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. GDS’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

GDS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.76.

GDS Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

