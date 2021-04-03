Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $10.47 Million Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 480,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 271,322 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.09% of Medical Properties Trust worth $10,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

MPW opened at $21.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.25. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.44 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. Medical Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 86.15%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $15,059,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,251,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,957,252.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $5,622,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,317,553.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 993,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,385,160. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

