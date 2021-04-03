Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $11.88 Million Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,171 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in KLA were worth $11,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in KLA by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,690,000 after purchasing an additional 24,559 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in KLA by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 62,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in KLA by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in KLA by 197.7% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in KLA by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 9,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at $23,194,849.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $347.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $125.56 and a 1 year high of $347.79.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of KLA from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $236.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 price objective (up from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.50.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.