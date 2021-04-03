Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $12.03 Million Stock Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 71.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 677,619 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $12,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. 43.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Life Financial stock opened at $51.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.69 and a 52 week high of $52.15.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.433 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 42.42%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SLF shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from $68.50 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.45.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

