Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $12.48 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $12,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in ServiceNow by 372.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOW. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $600.41.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $507.01 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.67 and a 12-month high of $598.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $517.84 and a 200-day moving average of $520.30.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.31, for a total value of $1,008,774.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.39, for a total transaction of $8,454,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,548.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,959 shares of company stock valued at $26,293,485 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

