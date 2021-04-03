Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $9.20 Million Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 680.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,312 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,913 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $9,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 525 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $78.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.17. The company has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.20 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CTSH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Societe Generale lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. William Blair upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, HSBC lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

