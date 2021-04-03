Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $11.54 Million in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,543,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.56% of Telos at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TLS. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Telos during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Telos during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Telos during the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Telos during the 4th quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Telos during the 4th quarter valued at about $554,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TLS. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Telos from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.63.

Shares of TLS stock opened at $35.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.51. Telos Co. has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $41.84.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

