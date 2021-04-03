Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Lowers Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 60,696 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.06% of Nucor worth $10,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 13,914.3% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NUE opened at $79.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.09. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $34.72 and a 12 month high of $82.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

NUE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.18.

In related news, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,855,390.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,835,216.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 47,581 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $3,672,301.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,299,481.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 144,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,290,639. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

