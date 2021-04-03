Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Lowers Stock Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 71.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 554,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,361,107 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Vale were worth $9,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vale in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vale in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vale by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vale in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. 19.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VALE opened at $17.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $87.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.05. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $19.00.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.75%.

Several research firms have recently commented on VALE. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.30 price target on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.51.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

