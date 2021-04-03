Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New $11.19 Million Investment in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,147,473 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,188,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.10% of Lumen Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LUMN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $92,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.87.

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $13.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.04. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

