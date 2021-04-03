Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New $13.56 Million Investment in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 222,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,561,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.33% of PTC Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 170.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 86.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000.

In other news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 541 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $30,815.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,509.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 772 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.37, for a total value of $48,149.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,436.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,732 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,097 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.09.

NASDAQ PTCT opened at $49.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.22. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.03 and a 52 week high of $70.82.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $118.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.47 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.10% and a negative net margin of 123.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.26 EPS for the current year.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

