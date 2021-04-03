Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New Investment in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 205,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,117,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.69% of Domo at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOMO. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Domo in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Domo in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Domo in the first quarter worth $217,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Domo in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

DOMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Domo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Domo from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Domo from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Domo from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Domo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.86.

DOMO opened at $57.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.32 and its 200 day moving average is $52.88. Domo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $79.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 3.07.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $56.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Domo news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,000 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $247,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,764,652.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

