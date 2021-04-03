Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New Investment in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 232,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,925,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.54% of Pacira BioSciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PCRX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 52.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 40.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the third quarter worth about $331,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $69.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.50 and a 1-year high of $80.00.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $140,020.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,217.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $1,513,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,416 shares of company stock worth $11,016,569 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

