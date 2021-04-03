Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 243,700 Shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 57.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 667,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 243,700 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.32% of Momo worth $9,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOMO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Momo in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,130,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Momo by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 258,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,605,000 after buying an additional 115,572 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Momo by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 58,613 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 17,220 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Momo by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Momo by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. 50.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MOMO opened at $15.20 on Friday. Momo Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $24.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $1.00. Momo had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Momo Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.29%.

MOMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Momo from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Momo in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Momo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.10 to $19.30 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Momo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.71.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.

