Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases New Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 129,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $12,910,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.13% of Camden Property Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Oconnor LLC grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 74,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 17,620 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 43,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 19,840 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,103,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,160,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,933,000 after purchasing an additional 276,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPT. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.27.

In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $42,524.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,041.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 4,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $449,992.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,519,067.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 10,654 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,651. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $111.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.56, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.45. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $113.22.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. As a group, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.87%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Further Reading: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.