Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,700 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 17,647 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.05% of Best Buy worth $12,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 29,072 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,256 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,819 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 76.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $115.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.71 and a twelve month high of $124.89.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.19 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. Sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 46.13%.

BBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $107.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Best Buy in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.26.

In related news, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $225,918.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,194.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $64,569.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,923 shares of company stock valued at $4,454,091 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

