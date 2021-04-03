Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 9,591.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 703,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 696,705 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.30% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $12,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PK. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $21.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.67 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.29.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.33). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 71.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PK shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.25 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.55.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.