Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1,758.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $13,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM opened at $129.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.62. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $131.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $54.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.27%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

WM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.23.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $48,077.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $43,641.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,515.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,683 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,485. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

