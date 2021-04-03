Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Reduces Position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 683,842 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 27,552 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.43% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $9,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $907,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 262.3% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 217,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 157,287 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,133,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,814,000 after purchasing an additional 653,132 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, Beaconlight Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $3,011,000.

MDRX opened at $15.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.58. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $17.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $414.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.92 million. Equities analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

MDRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.08.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $251,250.00. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $943,200.00. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

