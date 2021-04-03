Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 284,526 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 54.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 284,526 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.06% of Ventas worth $11,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VTR shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.21.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $850,475.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 735,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,610,685.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $199,948.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,086 shares of company stock worth $3,073,810. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VTR opened at $54.40 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.48 and a 52-week high of $58.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.19.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

