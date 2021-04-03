Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 31,493 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,481 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 31,493 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $9,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Ross Stores by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,968,736 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,888,289,000 after buying an additional 204,495 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in Ross Stores by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,147,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $507,974,000 after buying an additional 147,400 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,840,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $471,604,000 after buying an additional 438,569 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,504,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $430,443,000 after buying an additional 227,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in Ross Stores by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,488,239 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $305,581,000 after buying an additional 153,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Ross Stores news, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.17, for a total transaction of $390,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405,450 shares in the company, valued at $48,722,926.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 45,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $5,644,933.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,545,111.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,110 shares of company stock valued at $25,291,415 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROST. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $120.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.47, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.17 and a 1 year high of $127.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.08.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

