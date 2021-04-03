Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 41,513 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 41,513 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.07% of Kansas City Southern worth $12,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,278,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,485,744,000 after buying an additional 24,311 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,560,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,599,000 after purchasing an additional 158,803 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,892,000 after purchasing an additional 232,501 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 962,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,516,000 after purchasing an additional 207,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 785,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

KSU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.44.

NYSE:KSU opened at $266.98 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $116.30 and a twelve month high of $267.61. The company has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $693.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.30%.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

