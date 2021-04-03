Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 5,201 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,151 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,201 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $13,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSGP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 31.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 90.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 36.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 46.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,547,000 after acquiring an additional 11,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group stock opened at $861.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $520.17 and a 12 month high of $952.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $840.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $869.28. The firm has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 115.62 and a beta of 0.97.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $444.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $979.00 target price (up previously from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $904.58.

In other news, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 7,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total transaction of $6,515,537.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total value of $16,015,500.90. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,730 shares of company stock worth $28,708,908. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

