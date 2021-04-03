Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 7,579 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,908 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,579 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.09% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $9,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 50,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LSXMK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $45.54 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $26.99 and a 52-week high of $47.32. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.25, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.38 and its 200 day moving average is $40.68.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.