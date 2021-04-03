Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes $9.40 Million Position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 212,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,403,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.23% of Cannae as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cannae by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,603,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,344,000 after buying an additional 381,456 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Cannae by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,713,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,878,000 after buying an additional 401,987 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cannae by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 804,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,626,000 after buying an additional 32,958 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in Cannae by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 412,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,271,000 after buying an additional 62,217 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Cannae in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,308,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cannae alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNNE opened at $39.73 on Friday. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $46.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.15 and its 200-day moving average is $40.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $5.89. Cannae had a return on equity of 52.16% and a net margin of 184.40%. The company had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Cannae’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

CNNE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cannae in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In related news, CFO Bryan D. Coy purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.10 per share, with a total value of $39,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $39,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard N. Massey purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $397,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 289,536 shares in the company, valued at $11,517,742.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cannae Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.