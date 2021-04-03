Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Trims Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 81.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 701,639 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $11,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

DELL stock opened at $89.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.98. The stock has a market cap of $66.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.53 and a fifty-two week high of $91.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $26.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 15,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $1,134,831.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 399,566 shares in the company, valued at $29,987,428.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $17,548,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,003,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,037,609 shares of company stock valued at $83,567,913. 48.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.89.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

