Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Trims Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,974 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $10,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $263.44 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $142.47 and a one year high of $275.43. The company has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.30.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total transaction of $4,530,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,785 shares in the company, valued at $17,635,642.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $25,514.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,534.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,873,278. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ROK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $291.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Vertical Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.07.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.