Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Trims Stock Holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 96.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,849,595 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.21% of Bloom Energy worth $10,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,671,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,202,000 after buying an additional 965,093 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Bloom Energy by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,672,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,917,000 after acquiring an additional 907,004 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Bloom Energy by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,173,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,305,000 after acquiring an additional 898,923 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,026,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Bloom Energy by 250.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,188,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,052,000 after acquiring an additional 849,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

BE stock opened at $26.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 3.77. Bloom Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.41 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Bloom Energy news, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 62,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $1,761,029.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,759,418.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $53,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 219,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,903,756.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 232,035 shares of company stock valued at $6,847,938. 26.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on BE. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.88.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

