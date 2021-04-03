Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.30.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $56.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

CDPYF opened at $42.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.60 and a 200 day moving average of $38.40. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $44.55.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.1068 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

Featured Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.