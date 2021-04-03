Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Capstar Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. Capstar Financial posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 437.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Capstar Financial will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Capstar Financial.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $34.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.89 million. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 7.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSTR shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Capstar Financial from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

In other Capstar Financial news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $40,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 257,298 shares in the company, valued at $4,175,946.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $119,600. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTR. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 297.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Capstar Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new position in Capstar Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Capstar Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 6.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. 32.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSTR traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.65. 38,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,567. Capstar Financial has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

